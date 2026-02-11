Twenty-Seven Football Players Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Twenty-seven members of LSU’s 2025 football team have earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll distinction, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2025 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

LSU’s list includes four players who earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status for the fourth time in their career – linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, long snapper Jonathan Ferguson, and linebacker Princeton Malbrue.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, along with defensive back Austin Ausberry, wide receiver Cowinn Helaire, and linebacker Gabe Leonards were honored for the third time.

LSU true freshmen making the list include all-America cornerback DJ Pickett, running back Harlem Berry, linebacker Charles Ross, edge rusher Damien Shanklin, and offensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

LSU Football – 2025 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Austin Ausberry, Football, Finance

Harlem Berry, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Bo Bordelon, Football, Management

Barion Brown, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Dylan Carpenter, Football, Management

Kolaj Cobbins, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Landon Craig, Football, Construction Management

Weston Davis, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Caden Durham, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Joseph Ebun, Football, Business Analytics

Jonathan Ferguson, Football, Kinesiology

Cowinn Helaire, Football, Biochemistry

Jake Ibieta, Football, Mechanical Engineering

Kenzel Kelly, Football, Sport Management Online

Davhon Keys, Football, Information Systems & Decision Sciences

JD LaFleur, Football, Sport Administration

Gabe Leonards, Football, Non-Matriculated

Princeton Malbrue, Football, Master Business Administration

Braelin Moore, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Noah Nash, Football, Non-Matriculated

Garrett Nussmeier, Football, Non-Matriculated

Harold Perkins Jr., Football, Non-Matriculated

DJ Pickett, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Charles Ross II, Football, Construction Management

Damien Shanklin, Football, Sport Administration

Solomon Thomas, Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

Craig Walton Jr., Football, Interdisciplinary Studies

In order to be considered for SEC Academic Honor Roll status, the following criteria must be met:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.