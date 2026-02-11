LSU Soccer Announces Staff Updates Ahead of 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson announced staff updates to the program on Wednesday, highlighted by the promotion of Sam Etherington to full-time assistant coach and Britney Bertram’s transition into the Director of Operations role.

Etherington, who has served as LSU’s Director of Operations since 2021, will move into an on-field assistant coaching position after five years of playing an integral role in the program’s success. During her tenure in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have made five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and Etherington has been a steady presence behind the scenes in managing the day-to-day operations of the program.

A native of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England, Etherington brought a wealth of experience to LSU upon her arrival, including Division I playing experience at Nicholls State University, head coaching experience at Louisiana College, and roles as assistant coach at Idaho State and the University of Dubuque. Her background spans various levels of the game, from youth development through the collegiate ranks.

While serving as Director of Operations, Etherington oversaw travel logistics, budget management, equipment coordination, game day organization and overall program administration. At the same time, she remained heavily involved in the coaching landscape, working with the Olympic Development Program Region Staff and, most recently, serving as a coach for the Louisiana TDP 2009 Girls Academy team. While working with LATDP, the 2009 group experienced national success, making it to the Girls Academy national semifinal in 2025 as well as celebrating the first ever U.S. Youth National Team call up for an LATDP player.

Etherington was a standout student-athlete at Nicholls State, appearing in 70 matches with 66 starts while totaling five goals and 11 assists. She served as team captain her senior season and was named Team MVP as both a junior and senior.

She holds a USSF B License, F.A. Level One, NSCAA Advanced National Diploma and NSCAA Goalkeeping Level 2 License. In August 2015, Etherington was selected to the NSCAA “30 under 30” program” participating in a year-long mentorship initiative designed to develop the next generation of coaches.

Most recently, in 2024, she was selected as part of the second Coach Credentialing Cohort with United Soccer Coaches, completing a year-long program aimed at elevating professional standards within the collegiate coaching landscape.

“Sam has been an integral part of our staff over the past five years, helping us elevate this program to new heights. When she arrived in Baton Rouge, we had a vision of becoming one of the best programs in the country, and I believe we have been able to achieve that due to the efforts of Sam and the rest of my staff,” said Hudson. “In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, I am thrilled to reward Sam’s loyalty, dedication, and ultimate commitment to becoming the best coach and mentor she can be, with a move into the coaching ranks. Her work ethic, eye for the game and ability to build relationships, will not only help us develop current players, but also identify and commit future Tigers.”

Taking over the Director of Operations position will be former Tiger Britney Bertram. Bertram competed for LSU from 2021-23, appearing in 27 matches and scoring two career goals. She returned to the program in 2025 as a graduate manager and helped manage vital logistics of the program including practice setup, meal planning, equipment organization, and student-athlete support.

“Anytime you can bring a player through the ranks into your staff is a special hire, especially as a Louisiana native and fan of LSU,” said Hudson. “Having been in the fabric of the program as a player and most recently a manager, Britney has a unique understanding of the program and will make a seamless transition into a full-time role. She has a work ethic second to none and I cannot wait to see what she brings to the program.”

Etherington will pass on all day-to-day responsibilities to Bertram, who in her new role will manage all LSU Soccer operations to ensure the success of the coaching staff and athletes off the field.

The staff updates position LSU Soccer for continued success as the Tigers build on recent momentum and prepare for the upcoming season.