Eleven Volleyball Players Listed on the 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The LSU volleyball team had eleven student-athletes named to the 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

LSU volleyball selections include Sophie Bonnaffee, Lauren Brooker, Takyla Brown, Ella Hemmings, Jessica Jones, Aly Kirkhoff, Angelina Lee, Remi Nuss, Lainee Pyles, Jurnee Robinson, and Ana Tevdoradze.

A total of 1,514 student-athletes across the league were honored to the 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, representing cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball. The award is based on grades from the 2025 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete participating in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semesters or 36 quarter hours of nonremedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semesters or 27 quarters of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.