Nine Soccer Tigers Named To 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Nine members of the LSU Soccer team were named to the 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced on Wednesday by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball and is based on grades from the 2025 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

LSU’s nine honorees reflect the program’s continued commitment to excellence both on the pitch and in the classroom.

To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, an undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Graduate student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or above in graduate coursework. Student-athletes must also meet minimum credit-hour requirements and be a member of their varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

This year’s honor roll list marks the first career appearance for Denecour, Dominguez, Dvorakova and Witz, while it is the second year on the honor roll for Amsden, Galligan, Knowles, Rogers and Stadler.

LSU’s 2025 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll selections in soccer include:



Ava Amsden – Psychology

Ryann Denecour – Interdisciplinary Studies

Makenna Dominguez – Master of Liberal Arts

Natalie Dvorakova – Interdisciplinary Studies

Ava Galligan – Sport Administration

Brielyn Knowles – Marketing

Senai Rogers – Sport Administration

Sarah Stadler – Chemistry

Morgan Witz – Environmental Sciences

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.