Week One National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – Entering the second week of the season, the LSU softball team appears at No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. LSU has also climbed to No. 10 in the Softball America Poll while maintaining its No. 12 position in the D1Softball Poll.

LSU jumped four spots in the NFCA poll, three in USA Softball, and two in Softball America.

LSU started the 2026 season 6-0, with four run-rule wins, two shutouts, and a walk-off home run by senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter.

As a unit, LSU posted a team batting average of .313 on 42 hits and outscored its opponents 49-11. The Tigers recorded 42 RBI and totaled 21 extra-base hits, including 11 doubles, five triples, and five home runs. Notably, LSU leads all teams nationally with five triples and 39 walks. Pitching-wise, the staff compiled a 2.00 ERA with 34 strikeouts and limited opposing batters to a .250 average over 35.0 innings.

LSU will participate in the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla., at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. The Bayou Bengals will face Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Duke, UCF, and UCLA.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.