No. 16 LSU Logs Second Shutout in 8-0 Win Over Lamar

BATON ROUGE, La. – Pitchers Tatum Clopton and Ashlin Mowery combined for a shutout as No. 16/13 LSU concluded the 2026 Tiger Classic with a five-inning 8-0 victory over Lamar on Sunday evening at Tiger Park.

LSU (6-0) turned in its third consecutive run-rule victory and second shutout over a three-game stretch to close the opening weekend. Lamar (2-3) suffered a pair of shutouts on the final day of the Tiger Classic.

Clopton (2-0) retired her first five batters of the game and ultimately retired 12 of the 13 batters she faced. Clopton earned the win after striking out three batters and surrendering only one hit in 4.0 innings. In 8.2 innings pitched over two appearances this weekend, Clopton had nine strikeouts and gave up two hits and two walks, holding opposing batters to a .074 average.

Mowery made her collegiate debut in the circle, recording the final three outs for the Tigers, and had one strikeout.

Seven LSU Tigers were responsible for nine hits in the win, led by infielder Sierra Daniel (2-for-2) and outfielder Jalia Lassiter (2-for-3), who both had two hits, two runs and two RBI. Infielder Tori Edwards led the team with three RBI after hitting her second three-run home run in as many games.

Lamar’s pitcher, Kaylee Cuevas (0-1), was given the loss. Cuevas had two strikeouts but relinquished four runs on five hits and walked four batters in the first 2.1 innings.

“I saw a lot of good things from a lot of different people,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We still have a lot to learn, but we set the bar really high for what we’re capable of. It’s nice to have another team on the field, so we can get some film of things we can do better. There are ways we need to keep growing.”

Lassiter opened the game with a leadoff double, stole third, and came home on Daniel’s sacrifice fly for the early 1-0 lead after the first inning. Both teams were scoreless in the second, but in the third frame, T. Edwards hit her second three-run dinger of the day, giving LSU a four-run margin.

Clopton continued to deal as she sent the Cardinals out in order in the top of the fourth, retiring her seventh consecutive batter to end her day. In the bottom half of the inning, Daniel roped a run-scoring triple to center field, and a bloop double by catcher Maci Bergeron scored Daniel to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Mowery entered the circle in the fifth inning, where she retired three of the four batters she faced, capped by her first career strikeout, and Lassiter ended the game in the home-half with a two-RBI triple to left field.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Clearwater, Fla., for the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Feb. 12-15, where it will play five games during the four-day tournament.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.