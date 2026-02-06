LSU Beach Volleyball Announces Game-by-Game Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – With the 2026 season set to begin the third weekend of February, head coach Russell Brock announced the tournament game-by-game schedule for the upcoming season.

The Sandy Tigs will open the season in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Green Wave Invitational, February 20-21. LSU will face New Orleans, South Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Tulane.

The following weekend, LSU will be back at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium for the Tiger Beach Challenge, February 27-28. The Tigers will face Southern Miss, Houston Christian, North Alabama, Washington and ULM.

The Sandy Tigs will be back on the road for the next two weekends in March, playing in Los Angeles and Manhattan Beach, California. The Tigers will face Stanford, California, Washington and USC in the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic, March 6-7. LSU will then take on California, UCLA, Loyola Marymount and Hawaii for the East Meets West Invitational, March 13-14.

The Tigers return home to host the Death Volley Invitational, bringing in some of the top teams in the country. The Sandy Tigs will face Texas, Grand Canyon, Boise State and Arizona State on March 20-21.

The last weekend of March LSU will take on Stanford, UCLA, Long Beach State and USC at the Texas Invitational, March 27-28.

After a bye the first weekend of April, the Sandy Tigs will play at home for the Battle on the Bayou Invitational, April 10-11. LSU will face Central Arkansas, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas A&M Kingsville and Southeastern Louisiana.

To finish off the regular season, the Sandy Tigs will travel to The Gulf Front Invitational in Tampa, Fla., April 17-18.

The Tigers will start postseason play in Huntington Beach, California for the MPSF Conference Tournament, April 22-24.

The NCAA Championship Tournament will be in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The tournament will feature the nation’s top 16 teams on May 1-3. The format of this national tournament will be a 16-team, single elimination format, placing it in line with most NCAA Championship formats. The NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Committee will select teams on a national basis rather than be required to select a certain number of teams from each geographical region.