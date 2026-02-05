Track and Field at Annual Two-Day New Mexico Collegiate Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the second time this season with the UNM Collegiate Classic, hosted by the New Mexico Lobos at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Livestreams will be available on FloTrack ($) both Friday and Saturday.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Heat Sheets

The Tigers will have 20 student-athletes (12 men, eight women) competing this weekend at the UNM Collegiate Classic. The meet is set to start at 10:45 a.m. CT with the men’s heptathlon Friday morning. Events on Saturday will begin with the men’s heptathlon as well at 10:20 a.m.

Teams Competing at the UNM Collegiate Classic

Alabama, LSU, TCU, Arizona, USC, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, California, Iowa, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA

What to Watch for this Week

Men’s 200 Meter Invitational – Friday @ 6:20 p.m.

Last week out Jaiden Reid clocked a time of 20.62 seconds in his 200-meter debut. The junior is looking to lower his No. 4 time in the country as the Tigers close in on the NCAA Indoor Championships. Reid holds an indoor personal-best time of 20.27 seconds that sits at No. 2 in LSU performance-list history, and will be on the hunt to take down the record of 20.20 seconds set by Terrance Laird in 2021.

Women’s 200 Meter Invitational – Friday @ 6:35 p.m.

Senior Ella Onojuvwevwo will be making her season debut this weekend for the women’s 200 meter. Onojuvwevwo holds a legal personal best of 23.11 seconds in the event, which she clocked at the Tyson Invitational last season.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdle Invitational – Saturday @ 11:00 a.m./2:25 p.m./3:30 p.m.

Another Tiger making their season debut this weekend is Jahiem Stern in the 60-meter hurdles. Stern had a huge season indoors where he claimed All-American status and clocked a PR of 7.55 seconds that ranks second in LSU PL history. A time to watch this season is the LSU record of 7.51 seconds, held by fellow Jamaican Damion Thomas.

Men’s 60 Meter– Saturday @ 11:50 a.m./3:00 p.m./3:55 p.m.

A hot topic of discussion from last week’s meet was the men’s 60 meter. Leading the way was Reid and his season-best time of 6.59 seconds. Junior Joshua Caleb joined the LSU all-time top 10 last week when he produced a time of 6.60 seconds. Along with Reid and Caleb running the 60m will be Myles Thomas looking to get back in form as he’s fresh off a 6.66 second performance at the Razorback Invitational.

Women’s 60 Meter– Saturday @ 12:15 p.m./3:10 p.m./4:00 p.m.

Freshman Athaleyha Hinckson has been rearing into great form so far this season as she’s clocked a PR three times through three meets, doing so twice last time out. She closed her weekend with a new PR of 7.24 seconds, which is also the newest Guyanese national record.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.