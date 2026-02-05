BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players are listed among the D1 Baseball Top 150 College Outfielders for the 2026 season.

The list includes LSU centerfielder Derek Curiel (No. 3), rightfielder Jake Brown (No. 15) and leftfielder Chris Stanfield (No. 61).

Curiel, a sophomore from West Covina, Calif., was voted the 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com after a superb rookie season in which he helped lead LSU to the NCAA National Championship.

A 2025 Second-Team All-America, First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC selection and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, Curiel hit a team-high .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 55 RBI and 67 runs.

He was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team after collecting six hits, three RBI and three runs in LSU’s five CWS games. Curiel hit a team-high .571 in the Tigers’ NCAA Super Regional sweep of West Virginia with one double, one homer, five RBI and six runs.

Brown, a junior from Sulphur, La., played in 64 games last season, hitting .320 (57-for-178) with nine doubles, two triples, eight homers, 48 RBI and 45 runs. He was named to 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team with a 3.68 GPA as a sport administration major.

Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the College World Series with four RBI and two runs scored. He delivered a clutch two-run single versus Arkansas in the CWS semifinal to give LSU a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Brown batted .324 (11-for-34) in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games with one double, one homer, nine RBI and six runs. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI in a CWS win over UCLA, tying his career high with three hits. He was 2-for-4 in NCAA Super Regional Game 2 versus West Virginia, blasting a two-run homer and collecting four RBI.

Stanfield, a senior from Tallahassee, Fla., batted .298 (62-for-208) last season with 15 doubles, two triples, one homer, 31 RBI and 53 runs. He provided a home run, 10 RBI and seven runs scored in LSU’s 11 NCAA Tournament games, and he produced a two-run single in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals versus Coastal Carolina that highlighted a four-run LSU fourth inning.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team, posting one homer, three RBI and five runs scored, and he was LSU’s leading hitter in SEC regular-season games, batting .326 (31-for-95) with 14 doubles, one triple, nine RBI and 25 runs.

Stanfield was named in June the inaugural winner of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy for his exemplary philanthropic activity, including his “Be The 1” campaign to benefit the Miracle League of Baton Rouge.

LSU begins the 2026 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when the Tigers play host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.