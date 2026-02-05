No. 3 LSU Gymnastics Begins Two-Meet Home Slate vs. Penn State

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team (4-1-1) will welcome No. 14 Penn State (4-0) to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT to begin a two-meet home slate for the Tigers. Lyn Rollins and Kaleigh Dickson Abboud will call the action on SEC Network+.

LSU is 16-17-0 all-time when competing against Penn State and 7-2-0 when competing in Baton Rouge. The last time the Tigers and the Nittany Lions faced each other during the regular season was in 2007, while their last meeting came in NCAA Northeast Regional in 2010. The Tigers are looking to protect their home floor and extend their winning streak to 17 straight wins in the PMAC.

Live stats and streaming information for Friday’s matchup between LSU and Penn State can be found here.

Last Time On The Floor

In their last meet, LSU secured a top 10 SEC road victory over No. 7 Missouri by a final score of 197.675-197.500 last Friday in Mizzou Arena. It was a gritty road performance in Columbia on Friday night to earn the Tigers their highest road score of the season thus far.

Sophomore Kailin Chio was the only gymnast in the meet to compete in all four events, finishing the night with a 39.600 in the all-around. She tallied team-best scores of a 9.975 on beam and a pair of 9.950’s on floor and vault. The sophomore claimed four titles on the night, moving her total to 11 titles this season and 34 in her career through just four meets this season.

LSU took home a total of six titles on the night. Junior Amari Drayton won her first vault title of the year, now with two in her career, and Lincoln earned the third of her career and second on floor this season.

Week Five Road To Nationals Rankings



The Tigers sit at No. 3 in the national rankings this week, earning another week as one of the top three teams in the country through all five weeks of competition thus far.

The LSU squad sits in the top-10 on vault, bars and beam nationally for the third week in a row, ranking fifth on floor and third on bars and beam. The floor squad entered the top 10 this week for the first time this season at No. 7.



Kailin Chio continues to lead the Tigers in the individual event rankings. She is the No. 5 all-arounder in the nation, while also placing amongst the top-20 performers in the country on vault (3), beam (1) and floor (17). Chio is the No. 1 gymnast on beam for the second straight week.

Junior Madison Ulrich also ranks No. 13 in the all-around, making her the only other Tiger to compete on all four events for LSU this year. A total of eight Tigers earned a spot amongst the top-20 performers in the country across various event rankings.



On vault, Courtney Blackson earned a spot along with Chio at No. 22. Blackson also ranks No. 5 in the country on bars, while Cowan (23), McClain (11), Mustari (11), Ulrich (23) and Zeiss (23) also earned spots in the top-25.

Drayton placed No. 7 on beam while Lincoln earned a spot in the floor rankings at No. 9.

Up Next



No. 3 LSU will stay in Baton Rouge for a home conference dual-meet against No. 12 Auburn on Friday, February 13 at 7:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team's social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.