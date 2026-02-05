LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Feb. 5, 2026
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its February edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with the LSU men’s and women’s teams both remaining in the top 25.
The women drop one spot in the ranking, from 13 to 14, and the men remain at No. 18 in the poll’s last edition before the SEC Championships from Feb. 16-21.
The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.
Since the January poll, the Tigers have not faced outside competition due to the cancellation of the Senior Day dual meet against SMU on Saturday, Jan. 24. However, in place of the meet, the Tigers conducted an intrasquad, allowing them to compete and honor the senior class.
In the intrasquad, the LSU women’s 200-medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set a school record, clocking a time of 1:34.89. A total of three pool records were also set – de Villiers in the 50-free (21.93), Grace Palmer in the 200-breast (2:08.98), and Volodymyr Lisovets in the 100-breast (51.80).
The Tigers will return to action from Feb. 16-21 for the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.
The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:
Division I Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|400
|2
|2
|Arizona State
|379
|3
|3
|Indiana
|372
|4
|4
|Florida
|346
|5
|8
|Stanford
|341
|6
|5
|California
|313
|7
|7
|Georgia
|303
|8
|6
|NC State
|296
|9
|11
|Tennessee
|266
|10
|9
|Louisville
|260
|11
|10
|Ohio State
|224
|12
|12
|Michigan
|220
|13
|13
|Florida State
|204
|14
|16
|Alabama
|193
|15
|14
|Southern California
|173
|16
|15
|Auburn
|172
|17
|17
|Arizona
|134
|18
|18
|Louisiana State
|109
|19
|20
|Northwestern
|106
|20
|22
|Princeton
|98
|21
|19
|Virginia Tech
|81
|22
|21
|North Carolina
|79
|23
|24
|Kentucky
|44
|24
|23
|Wisconsin
|30
|25
|25
|Virginia
|28
Division I Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Virginia
|425
|2
|3
|Stanford
|405
|3
|2
|Texas
|389
|4
|4
|Michigan
|376
|5
|5
|California
|358
|6
|9
|Indiana
|332
|7
|6
|Louisville
|325
|8
|7
|NC State
|302
|9
|8
|Tennessee
|301
|10
|10
|Florida
|271
|11
|12
|Ohio State
|250
|12
|11
|Southern California
|243
|13
|14
|Alabama
|212
|14
|13
|Louisiana State
|202
|15
|15
|Wisconsin
|180
|16
|16
|Georgia
|177
|17
|18
|Arizona State
|142
|18
|19
|South Carolina
|139
|19
|17
|Auburn
|126
|20
|20
|Duke
|96
|21
|21
|North Carolina
|82
|22
|NR
|UCLA
|51
|23
|22
|Arizona
|36
|24
|25
|Pittsburgh
|35
|25
|NR
|Minnesota
|22