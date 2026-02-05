LSU Gold
Swimming & Diving

LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Feb. 5, 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its February edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with the LSU men’s and women’s teams both remaining in the top 25.

The women drop one spot in the ranking, from 13 to 14, and the men remain at No. 18 in the poll’s last edition before the SEC Championships from Feb. 16-21.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

Since the January poll, the Tigers have not faced outside competition due to the cancellation of the Senior Day dual meet against SMU on Saturday, Jan. 24. However, in place of the meet, the Tigers conducted an intrasquad, allowing them to compete and honor the senior class.

In the intrasquad, the LSU women’s 200-medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set a school record, clocking a time of 1:34.89. A total of three pool records were also set – de Villiers in the 50-free (21.93), Grace Palmer in the 200-breast (2:08.98), and Volodymyr Lisovets in the 100-breast (51.80).

The Tigers will return to action from Feb. 16-21 for the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points  
1 1 Texas 400  
2 2 Arizona State 379  
3 3 Indiana 372  
4 4 Florida 346  
5 8 Stanford 341  
6 5 California 313  
7 7 Georgia 303  
8 6 NC State 296  
9 11 Tennessee 266  
10 9 Louisville 260  
11 10 Ohio State 224  
12 12 Michigan 220  
13 13 Florida State 204  
14 16 Alabama 193  
15 14 Southern California 173  
16 15 Auburn 172  
17 17 Arizona 134  
18 18 Louisiana State 109  
19 20 Northwestern 106  
20 22 Princeton 98  
21 19 Virginia Tech 81  
22 21 North Carolina 79  
23 24 Kentucky 44  
24 23 Wisconsin 30  
25 25 Virginia 28

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points  
1 1 Virginia 425  
2 3 Stanford 405  
3 2 Texas 389  
4 4 Michigan 376  
5 5 California 358  
6 9 Indiana 332  
7 6 Louisville 325  
8 7 NC State 302  
9 8 Tennessee 301  
10 10 Florida 271  
11 12 Ohio State 250  
12 11 Southern California 243  
13 14 Alabama 212  
14 13 Louisiana State 202  
15 15 Wisconsin 180  
16 16 Georgia 177  
17 18 Arizona State 142  
18 19 South Carolina 139  
19 17 Auburn 126  
20 20 Duke 96  
21 21 North Carolina 82  
22 NR UCLA 51  
23 22 Arizona 36  
24 25 Pittsburgh 35  
25 NR Minnesota 22  

 

