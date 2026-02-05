LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Feb. 5, 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its February edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with the LSU men’s and women’s teams both remaining in the top 25.

The women drop one spot in the ranking, from 13 to 14, and the men remain at No. 18 in the poll’s last edition before the SEC Championships from Feb. 16-21.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

Since the January poll, the Tigers have not faced outside competition due to the cancellation of the Senior Day dual meet against SMU on Saturday, Jan. 24. However, in place of the meet, the Tigers conducted an intrasquad, allowing them to compete and honor the senior class.

In the intrasquad, the LSU women’s 200-medley relay squad of Zoe Carlos-Broc, Sabrina Lyn, Avery Littlefield, and Michaela de Villiers set a school record, clocking a time of 1:34.89. A total of three pool records were also set – de Villiers in the 50-free (21.93), Grace Palmer in the 200-breast (2:08.98), and Volodymyr Lisovets in the 100-breast (51.80).

The Tigers will return to action from Feb. 16-21 for the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points 1 1 Texas 400 2 2 Arizona State 379 3 3 Indiana 372 4 4 Florida 346 5 8 Stanford 341 6 5 California 313 7 7 Georgia 303 8 6 NC State 296 9 11 Tennessee 266 10 9 Louisville 260 11 10 Ohio State 224 12 12 Michigan 220 13 13 Florida State 204 14 16 Alabama 193 15 14 Southern California 173 16 15 Auburn 172 17 17 Arizona 134 18 18 Louisiana State 109 19 20 Northwestern 106 20 22 Princeton 98 21 19 Virginia Tech 81 22 21 North Carolina 79 23 24 Kentucky 44 24 23 Wisconsin 30 25 25 Virginia 28

Division I Women