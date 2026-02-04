BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior Trent Caraway is No. 29 on the D1 Baseball list of the Top 50 College Third Basemen for the 2026 season.

Caraway, a native of Dana Point, Calif., batted .281 (88-for-313) in two seasons (2024-25) at Oregon State with 20 doubles, 14 homers, 57 RBI and 67 runs before transferring to LSU last summer.

He was voted the 2025 NCAA Corvallis Regional Most Outstanding Player, and he hit a total of six home runs in the 2025 NCAA Tournament – marking the most in Oregon State’s tournament history – while leading the Beavers to a College World Series berth.

Caraway was listed No. 54 last month by Perfect Game on its list of the Top 100 Collegiate Juniors for the 2026 season.

The Tigers open the season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.