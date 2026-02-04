Mikaylah Williams Named to Miller Award Midseason Top 10

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s junior guard Mikaylah Williams was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Midseason Top 10 Wednesday, which is awarded to the nation’s top small forward, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the WBCA, announced.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, La., has continued her consistent play for her third season at LSU as the third leading scorer behind senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley. Williams has averaged 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. The 6-0 guard has scored in double figures in 17 games with two 20-point outputs against Kentucky (26) and Texas (20).

Through 23 games, Williams is shooting 51.2% from the field, 42.1% from behind the arc and 81.5% from the charity stripe.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, February 6, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Mid-Season Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 Miller Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s and Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards (Point Guard), Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone and Katrina McClain Awards (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lisa Leslie Awards (Center).