LSU Women's Golf Starts Strong At Puerto Rico

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team got off to a strong start on the spring season with two under par rounds at the Puerto Rico Classic Sunday in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico at the Grand Reserve Golf Course.

The teams played 36 holes on the opening day to attempt to get in 54 holes over the next two days with forecasts of day-long rains both Monday and Tuesday.

LSU counted three rounds of 68 or better on the day with senior Taylor Riley coming through with a 5-under par 67 in the morning round and sophomore Rocio Tejedo and freshman Ryleigh Knaub getting home in 4-under 68 in the afternoon wave.

The Tigers posted rounds of 5-under 283 and 9-under 279 to finished at 14-under 562, in third behind Arkansas at 22-under par 554 (279-275) and North Carolina at 21-under 555 (276-279). LSU is three shots ahead of Northwestern at 565 with Ole Miss at 566 rounding out the top five.

In the opening round, Riley posted a clean round for her 67 with five birdies over the par 72, 6,305-yard venue that will host the men’s Puerto Rico Classic next week and in March will host a PGA Tour event, Riley opened in the shotgun start on the ninth hole and after five pars, birdied the par 4 14th, the par 5 15th and the par 4 17th holes. She added birdies on the par 4 4th and par 5 5th, her 14th and 15th holes of the round.

The senior from San Diego, posted her second 5-under 67 in the 2025-26 wraparound golf season and she followed it up in the afternoon with an even par round of 72 to stand at 5-under par 139 and a T8 spot in the standings. She is seven shots off the lead held by Abbey Schutte of Arkansas at 12-under 132 after rounds of 65-67. Reagan Southerland of North Carolina is one shot back at 11-under 133.

Tejedo got the spring portion of her season with a strong second round after a 4-birdie round of even par 72 in the morning. In the afternoon, starting on the ninth hole with a birdie, she posted five birdies in the round for a 4-under par round of 68. She is in position to crack the top 10 at 4-under par 140, T12 in the individual standings.

Knaub, who had three rounds of par or under in the fall showed her mettle as she followed up a 4-over round of 76 with a clean card of 4-under 68 in the afternoon. Knaub moved up some 40 places in the standings from the morning to the end of the afternoon 18 holes as she is now at even par 144.

Francesca Fiorellini also posted two solid counting rounds for LSU with a one-birdie even par of 72 in the AM and a four-birdie 1-under 71 in the afternoon to finish 36 holes at 1-under 143.

LSU played the par 3 holes at 1-under par, the par 4 at even and 8-under on the par 5 holes. The Tigers had 31 birdies and 128 pars.

Riley is T7 in the field at 3-under on the par 4 holes, while Tejedo is T2 at 4-under on the par 5 holes. Tejedo is T7 with nine birdies on the two rounds, while Riley is tied for the tournament lead with 29 total pars.

The third round is scheduled for a 5:30 a.m. CT start on Monday with a shotgun start in an attempt to finish the third round at some point around potential rain delays. LSU will start on holes 1-3. Live scoring will be available at scoreboard.clippd.com.

Puerto Rico Classic

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico – Grand Reserve Golf Course

Team Leaderboard (Par 288-576)

1 No. 4 Arkansas – 279-275 – 554 -22

2 No. 14 North Carolina – 276-279 – 555 -21

3 No. 33 LSU – 283-279 – 562 -14

4 No. 20 Northwestern – 281-284 – 565 -11

5 No. 15 Ole Miss – 285-281 – 566 -10

T6 No. 26 Kansas State – 283-284 – 567 -9

T6 Michigan State – 283-284 – 567 -9

8 No. 10 Vanderbilt – 288-280 – 568 -8

9 North Texas – 286-287 – 573 -3

10 Purdue – 287-287 – 574 -2

11 North Florida – 285-290 – 575 -1

T12 Iowa — 286-293 – 579 +3

T12 No. 29 Iowa State – 287-292 – 579 +3

T14 Minnesota – 289-291 – 580 +4

T14 UNCW – 290-290 – 580 +4

16 No. 44 Michigan – 291-293 – 584 +8

17 Furman — 293-295 – 588 +12

18 Georgia Southern – 294-296 – 590 +14

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Abbey Schutte, Arkansas – 65-67 – 132 -12

2 Reagan Southerland, North Carolina – 66-67 – 133 -11

T3 Riley Lewis, Iowa – 68-68 – 137 -7

T3 Mason Lewis, North Texas – 68-69 – 137 -7

T3 Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Iowa State – 68-69 – 137 -7

T3 Diana Lee, Northwestern – 69-68 – 137 -7

LSU Scores

T8 Taylor Riley – 67-72 – 139 -5

T12 Rocio Tejedo – 72-68 – 140 -4

T34 Francesca Fiorellini – 72-71 – 143 -1

T41 Ryleigh Knaub – 76-68 – 144 E

T47 Lucia Iraola – 72-73 – 145 +1

T76 Josefin Widal – 73-76 – 149 +5