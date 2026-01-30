Track & Field Wrapped up Day One of the Razorback Invitational Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team wrapped up day one of the Razorback Invitational on Friday at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

Final Results

The lone win of the day for the Tigers came from senior Jordan Turner in the men’s long jump. The Jamaican tied for ninth halfway through, just barely making the final. Turner reached 7.80 meters (25-7.25) on his first leap of the final to take the win and remain undefeated on the season. He currently holds a season-best mark of 7.96m (26-1.5) from the LSU Purple Tiger.

Day two of the Razorback Invitational is set to begin at 9:55 a.m. for the Tigers with the men’s 3000 meter.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Rafiatu Nuhu ran a 200m PR of 24.25.

Athaleyha Hinckson ran a 200m PR of 23.62.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.