LSU Signee Lola Lampley Earns Spot On McDonald's All-American Game Nominee List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball signee Lola Lampley was named to the McDonald’s All-American game nominee list this week, the organization announced.

Lampley, a native of Indianapolis, Ind., is in her senior season at Lawrence Central High School. The 6-foot-2 wing has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship. Lampley has also competed on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit.

Lampley recently surpassed 1,000 career points and was named to the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit roster.

Lampley ranks in the top-30 of all major recruiting services including 247Sports (No. 15), On3 (No. 17), Prospects Nation (No. 17), and ESPN (No. 29).

Lampley’s length, anticipation and versatility make her one of the premier perimeter defenders in her class. She is extremely effective at operating in the face-up game with impressive fundamentals and strong instincts as a cutter and playmaker. Her adaptability fits the mold of recent LSU wings who thrive in Mulkey’s physical, defense-first system.

Lampley will join the LSU program for the 2026-27 season in her freshman year in Baton Rouge.