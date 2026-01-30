BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore Cade Arrambide is No. 15 on the D1 Baseball list of the Top 50 College Catchers for the 2026 season.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, played in 36 games (19 starts) last season as a true freshman, batting .242 (15-for-62) with three doubles, four homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs.

He was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in a win over Arkansas on May 10, and he produced three RBI versus Louisiana Tech on April 1, delivering a two-run single in first inning of the contest.

Arrambide, a member of the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, was 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBI versus UL Lafayette on March 25, and he launched a two-run homer in LSU’s win over New Orleans on March 18.

The 2026 season begins at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.