BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2026 individual-game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 5.

Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net or by calling 225-578-2184. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone.

Team TAF and Oaks Members through the Tiger Athletic Foundation will have access to a presale prior to the public sale beginning on Tuesday, February 3, at 10 a.m. CT for Oaks members, and Wednesday, February 4, at 2 p.m. CT for Team TAF members.

Fans can join Team TAF until the end of the day on Tuesday, February 3, to receive access to Wednesday’s presale.

For information on TAF membership, please visit www.lsutaf.org/donate

Group tickets for groups of 15 or more may be requested by filling out this form: 2026 LSU Baseball Group Tickets Request Form. Group tickets are available at a discounted rate for non-SEC games.

Also on sale will be a limited number of individual-game parking passes, which are available in the nearby Golf Course and Tennis Complex lots.