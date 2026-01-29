Track and Field Visiting Fayetteville for the Razorback Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the first time this year with the Razorback Invitational, hosted by Arkansas at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Livestreams will be available on SEC Network+ both Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers will have 39 student-athletes (20 men, 19 women) competing this weekend at the Razorback Invitational. The meet is set to start at 11:45 a.m. CT with the men’s heptathlon Friday morning. Events on Saturday will begin with the men’s 3000 meter at 9:55 a.m.

Teams Competing at the Razorback Invitational

Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Florida, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Florida State

What to Watch for this Week

Men’s Long Jump – Friday @ 4:30 p.m.

The No. 4 long jumper in the country, Jordan Turner, is making his second appearance of the season on Friday. Turner had his best meet as a Tiger to open the season at the LSU Purple Tiger when he got out to 7.96 meters (26-1.5), the longest jump in his indoor career. He will be looking to break the eight-meter mark indoors for the first time in his career and hopefully near his all-time best of 8.13m (26-8.25).

Men’s 200 Meter – Friday @ 6:45 p.m.

Junior Jaiden Reid will make his season debut in the 200 meter, an event he flourished in last year as he broke the Caymanian record indoors (20.27) and outdoors (20.13).

Men’s 60 Meter – Saturday @ 1:30 p.m./3:10 p.m./4:05 p.m.

Reid will be in another event with three rounds of the 60 meter on Saturday. The No. 3 60m sprinter in LSU history, Reid, will be joined by the No. 5 runner in Myles Thomas and a soon to be top-10 runner in LSU history most likely in Joshua Caleb.

Women’s 400 Meter – Saturday @ 2:40 p.m.

The first 400-meter races of the year for the Tigers will happen on Saturday afternoon. The Ghanian record holder, Rafiatu Nuhu, is looking to enter the record book early on after a couple of 600-meter races at home. Freshman Skyler Franklin will be a name to watch also as she takes on the 400m for the first time in a couple seasons.

Women’s 3000 Meter – Saturday @ 4:15 p.m.

The LSU distance team has a lot of promise this season after finishing the best cross-country season in program history. The first big race of the season for the distance squad will come on Saturday with the women’s 3000 meter. Freshman Abigael Chemnagei and sophomore Edna Chepkemoi will go head to head in a talented field in hopes to close in on Chepkemoi’s LSU record of 9:10.79 from 2025.

