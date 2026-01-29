Saturday's Men's Hoops Gametime At South Carolina Changed To Noon

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and the respective institutions announced on Thursday that Saturday’s LSU at South Carolina men’s basketball game will have a new start time of 1 p.m. ET (Noon CT) at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The game time change is because of a winter weather forecast calling for multiple inches of snow during the day and night on Saturday in Columbia.

The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. CT.

With the time change, the game will now be streamed on SECN+ and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. The radio broadcast pregame show will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Chris Blair and John Brady.

This will be the second consecutive Saturday the Tigers have had their start time changed. Last Saturday’s game in Fayetteville with LSU was moved to 4 p.m. from 7:30 p.m. because of heavy snowfall during the day last Saturday.