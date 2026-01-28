Árni Sveinsson on 2025-26 Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas – LSU men’s golfer, Árni Sveinsson, was one of 35 athletes named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List on Wednesday morning.

The 2026 Ben Hogan Award watch list, as selected by the award’s subcommittee, includes 14 seniors, 17 juniors and four sophomores. In addition, golfers from 11 different foreign countries as well as the United States are represented.

The Ben Hogan Award annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on results from all collegiate, amateur and professional events played over the previous 12 months. An esteemed international selection committee, comprised of 40 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf, votes during each stage of the process.

Sveinsson closed a stellar fall season where he finished with an individual title at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational.

The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). During the fall season he has recorded a 68.67 average to help lead the Tigers to their No. 2 ranking in the national polls.

Sveinsson earned two SEC Player of the Week honors in their three tournament wins as a team during the fall season.

2025-2026 Ben Hogan Award Watch List (01/28)

(Listed alphabetically):

Daniel Bennett, Texas, So., Pretoria, South Africa

Adam Bresnu, Texas Tech, Jr., Rabat, Morocco

Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine, Sr., Chandler, Ariz.

John Daly II, Arkansas, Sr., Clearwater, Fla.

Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State, Jr., Plano, Texas

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, Jr., Millbrook, Ala.

Connor Graham, Texas Tech, So., Blairgowrie, Scotland

Max Herendeen, Illinois, Jr., Bellevue, Wash.

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona, Sr., Holesov, Czech Republic

Ben James, Virginia, Sr., Milford, Conn.

William Jennings, Alabama, So., Greenville, S.C.

Bryan Kim, Duke, Jr., Brookeville, Md.

Jackson Koivun, Auburn, Jr., Chapel Hill, N.C.

Fifa Laopakdee, Arizona State, Jr., Rayong, Thailand

Bryan Lee, Virginia, Sr., Fairfax, Va.

Eric Lee, Oklahoma State, Jr., Fullerton, Calif.

Christiaan Maas, Texas, Sr., Pretoria, South Africa

Jonathan McEwen, Washington and Lee, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.

Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State, Sr., Oslo, Norway

Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame, Jr., Noblesville, Ind.

Tommy Morrison, Texas, Sr., Dallas, Texas

Gabriel Palacios, Utah, Jr., Guatemala City, Guatemala

Luke Poulter, Florida, Jr., Orlando, Fla.

Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina, Jr., Mill Valley, Calif.

Will Sides, SMU, Sr., Tulsa, Okla.

Lance Simpson, Tennessee, Sr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State, Jr., Richardson, Texas

Jase Summy, Oklahoma, Sr., Keller, Texas

Daniel Svard, Northwestern, Sr., Jarfalla, Sweden

Árni Sveinsson, LSU, So., Garðabær, Iceland

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss, Sr., Dickson, Tenn.

Tyler Weaver, Florida State, Jr., Newmarket, England

Tim Wiedemeyer, Texas Tech, Jr., Olching, Germany

Connor Williams, Arizona State, Jr., Escondido, Calif.

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt, Sr., West Point, Miss.

