MiLaysia Fulwiley Named To 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was named to the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.

The list consisting of 25 collegiate players includes Fulwiley who has developed her defensive skills since joining the LSU program in the offseason. 12 of the 25 players listed play for an SEC program.

Fulwiley is enjoying her best season thus far in her college career, averaging 14.5 points 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, Fulwiley has accumulated 24 blocks and 71 steals through 21 games played. Her 71 steals ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and ranks ninth nationally.

The Columbia, S.C. native averages 3.3 steals per game, which is second in the league and 13th in the NCAA.

The sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team returns to action Thursday night for the annual Play4Kay game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers will host Alabama on Sunday to conclude week 13 of the regular season.

2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

KK Arnold, UConn

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Maidson Booker, Texas

Kennedy Cambridge, Ohio State

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Julia Dalan, Portland

Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Toby Fournier, Duke

Madison Francis, Mississippi State

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Rori Harmon, Texas

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Uche Izoje, Syracuse

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Rashunda Jones, Michigan State

Latasha Lattimore, Ole Miss

Indya Nivar, North Carlina

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Sarah Strong, UConn