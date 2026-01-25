LSU-Florida Women's Basketball Start Time Moved to 6 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Florida women’s basketball start time has been moved up to 6 p.m. CT Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, both schools announced Sunday afternoon.

Doors at the Maravich Center will open to the general public at 5 p.m. CT. The lower southeast and northwest Courtside Club entrances are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a water bottle, courtesy of Louisiana Blue, while the first 500 students will have crewneck shirts available to grab.

The matchup between LSU and Florida was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Monday. The contest will remain on SEC Network for Tiger fans unable to attend in person.