LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

LSU-Florida Women's Basketball Start Time Moved to 6 p.m. CT

Schedule +0
LSU-Florida Women's Basketball Start Time Moved to 6 p.m. CT

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Florida women’s basketball start time has been moved up to 6 p.m. CT Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, both schools announced Sunday afternoon.

Doors at the Maravich Center will open to the general public at 5 p.m. CT. The lower southeast and northwest Courtside Club entrances are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a water bottle, courtesy of Louisiana Blue, while the first 500 students will have crewneck shirts available to grab.

The matchup between LSU and Florida was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT on Monday. The contest will remain on SEC Network for Tiger fans unable to attend in person.

Related Stories

LSU Returns To Maravich Center For Matchup With Florida

LSU Returns To Maravich Center For Matchup With Florida

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

LSU Claims Fourth-Straight Win; Downs Texas A&M, 98-54

LSU Claims Fourth-Straight Win; Downs Texas A&M, 98-54