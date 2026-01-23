LSU Travels to Expected Snowy Fayetteville; Game With Arkansas Now at 4 PM Saturday

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team left Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon for Fayetteville, Arkansas, a place outside expected to be a winter wonderland while inside Bud Walton Arena the Tigers and Razorbacks of the University of Arkansas will play at a changed tip time of just after 4 p.m. for the Southeastern Conference basketball game.

With forecasts of 8-12 inches of sleet and snow predicted for Northwest Arkansas, what it will look like inside normally sold-out Bud Walton remains to be seen, but the game will be one of four games with changed start times because of the weather.

The change was made by the SEC in consultation with Arkansas and LSU officials.

The game will remain on the SEC Network with Brett Dolan and Joe Kleine on the call. Chris Blair and John Brady will have the call on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM.

LSU is 13-6, 1-5 in the SEC, while Arkansas is 14-5 and 5-1 in the league under second-year coach at Arkansas, John Calipari.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 93-68 win in Fayetteville on Tuesday against Vanderbilt. Darius Acuff had 17 points to lead Arkansas with Malique Evans and Karter Knox each scoring 16 points. Meleek Thomas had 13 points, D. J. Wagner scored 11 and Trevon Brazile had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Arkansas had 25 assists with just seven turnovers and had a 39-27 advantage in rebounds.

Acuff leads the team, averaging 19.6 points for the season, Thomas is at 15.2 points and Brazile comes in at 12.9 points per game.

Mike Nwoko had the best game against Florida in the loss for LSU at Gainesville on Tuesday with 17 points, on 7-of-10 shooting. Nwoko still leads the SEC in field goal percentage (67.9 percent) and third in the NCAA.

Point guard DJ Thomas Jr., played 17 minutes in his return to play after missing the first five SEC games. He did not shoot the ball well, but had three assists and no turnovers.

LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its next game, facing Mississippi State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.