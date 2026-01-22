Track and Field Hosting Again With Bayou Bengal Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is hosting a home meet in back-to-back weeks with the LSU Bayou Bengal at the Carl Maddox Field House on Friday, January 23. There will be no live streams available and the meet is free for all to attend.

The Tigers will have 44 student-athletes (23 men, 21 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Bayou Bengal. The meet is set to start at 9:00 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw Friday morning. Track events will start later on at 12:00 p.m. with the men’s 60-meter hurdles.

Teams Competing at the LSU Bayou Bengal

LSU, Dillard, Hinds CC, LA Tech, Loyola-New Orleans, Meridian CC, Mobile, SELU, South Alabama, Southern, ULM, Xavier-Louisiana

What to Watch for this Week

Women’s Shot Put – 12:00 p.m.

Last week out, junior Ambria Langley reached a huge personal-best throw of 15.31 meters (50-2.75) to win in shot put at the Purple Tiger. Her previous best indoors was 14.53m (47-8.5), set last season at home. The mark sits at ninth in the SEC this season. To reach the upper echelon of the conference, she will be looking to reach the 16-meter mark this season.

Women’s High Jump – 12:30 p.m.

Debuting in the purple and gold last week, Zoe Peacock took the win with a clearance of 1.77 meters (5-9.75). The freshman sits at No. 6 in the SEC and is not far from cracking the top three with just a few more centimeters. She will also be eyeing the LSU all-time top 10 performance list, which requires a clearance of 1.80 meters or more.

Men’s 60 Meter – 12:40 p.m./1:15 p.m.

Junior Joshua Caleb got the best of the field in his debut with the Tigers, clocking 6.67 seconds for the win. Not far behind was Jaiden Reid with 6.74 seconds, who will be hungry to take the win over his teammate this weekend. Looking to make his season debut will be Myles Thomas, who holds a PR of 6.61 seconds in the event.

Men’s High Jump – 2:30 p.m.

The trio of Tiger high jumpers will be looking to improve last weeks performances. Justine Jimoh finished with silver and a clearance of 2.13m (6-11.75) to lead the Tigers. Kameron Franklin and Kuda Chadenga will hope to match Jimoh this week.

