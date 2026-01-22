LSU Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Jan. 22, 2026

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its January edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday, with the LSU women coming in at No. 13 and the men at No. 18.

The women fell one spot in the ranking, from 12 to 13, and the men slid down four spots, from 14 to 18, since the teams’ dual meet loss in Gainesville.

The poll is voted on by a committee of Division I coaches. Their evaluations include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since previous polls, season-long outcomes, dual meet records, roster changes, and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It is important to note that the poll is not intended to predict championship meet finishes.

The team has competed just once since the December poll. LSU suffered its first dual meet loss of the season on the road at Florida. The men fell by a score of 105-156, and the women were defeated, 87-174. In the meet, the Tigers put together strong performances in the sprints, with Michaela de Villiers and Jere Hribar sweeping the 50-free and 100-free. LSU also touched the wall first in three of the four relays.

LSU diving competed in the Tennessee Diving Invitational from Jan. 7-9. Freshman Eve Nelson took third overall on the platform and fourth in the 3m. On the men’s side, Carson Paul took a fifth-place finish in the 3m, and Travis Keith placed sixth on the platform.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, Jan. 24, for the squad’s final home meet of the season. LSU will face off against SMU in the LSU Natatorium at 10 a.m. CT. The meet is Senior Day for the Tigers, and all seniors will be recognized at approximately 9:20 a.m. CT.

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Texas 400 2-0 2 2 Arizona State 384 8-0 3 3 Indiana 367 6-0 4 5 Florida 345 5-1 5 4 California 338 2-2 6 6 NC State 323 4-0 7 7 Georgia 289 5-2 8 9 Stanford 286 4-2 9 8 Louisville 267 4-0 10 16 Ohio State 261 2-1 11 10 Tennessee 246 3-4 12 11 Michigan 239 7-3 13 12 Florida State 182 3-3 14 18 Southern California 171 3-5 15 15 Auburn 159 2-4 16 13 Alabama 154 3-2 17 17 Arizona 128 2-1 18 14 Louisiana State 122 6-1 19 NR Virginia Tech 116 5-2 20 25 Northwestern 111 5-2 21 23 North Carolina 90 5-2 22 22 Princeton 74 8-0 23 19 Wisconsin 46 5-2 23 NR Kentucky 46 3-4 25 21 Virginia 39 2-5

Division I Women