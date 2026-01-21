LSU Gold
Edwards Collects Second Preseason All-American Accolade

BATON ROUGE, La. – Utility player Tori Edwards earns her second preseason accolade as D1Softball lists her on the 2026 Preseason All-American Second Team. D1Softball also ranked LSU at No. 12 in its 2026 Preseason Poll.

Last season, Edwards, the 2025 NFCA All-American and SEC Freshman of the Year, had a .375 batting average behind 62 hits, scored 52 runs and drew 37 walks. She also recorded 346 putouts, had eight assists, and assisted in 15 double plays at first base. Edwards set program records in 2025 with an .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program best 18 home runs, including a record four grand slams.

Edwards broke into the program’s top 10 in the single-season record book with 73 RBI (No. 3) and a .495 on-base percentage (No. 9).

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

