LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Amiya Joyner, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard, MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Joe Schwartz, Gary Redus, Mikaylah Williams, Emery Kirkpatrick, Crystal Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Meghan Yarnevich | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bob Starkey, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

No. 6 LSU Defeats No. 13 Oklahoma, 91-72, In Norman

No. 6 LSU Defeats No. 13 Oklahoma, 91-72, In Norman

No. 6 LSU Travels To Norman For Top-15 Matchup Against No. 13 Oklahoma

No. 6 LSU Travels To Norman For Top-15 Matchup Against No. 13 Oklahoma

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas

Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas