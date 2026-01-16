Track & Field Wins 13 Events at Friday’s Purple Tiger Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team opened up the season at home on Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House.

The 2026 season for LSU began with field athletes leaving their mark.

Junior Ambria Langley couldn’t have asked for a better start to her season as she took the win in shot put. The Zachary native set a new personal best and No. 8 mark in LSU performance-list history of 15.31 meters (50-2.75) on her sixth and final toss. Her PR heading into the season was 14.54m (47-8.5).

Right behind Langley was freshman Jillian Scully in second with 14.42m (47-3.75) and junior Leah Acosta in third with 14.10m (46-3.25) to close the shot-put podium.

Continuing the theme of great field performances: senior Jordan Turner completed his best meet yet with the Tigers. The Jamaican finished first after only taking three jumps, reaching a mark of 7.96m (26-1.5) on his second attempt. He was just a centimeter off from the LSU top 10 where alum Brandon Hicklin holds the final spot with 7.97m (26-1.75). The mark of 7.96 meters sits at No. 1 in the NCAA early on in the season.

Today was a look at what’s to come for the men’s 60 meter as Joshua Caleb and Jaiden Reid battled for the top two spots in the prelims and the final. Caleb got the better of Reid in the final as he clocked a winning time of 6.67 seconds. Reid clocked a time of 6.74 seconds to finish in second with 6.74 seconds.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Jevan Parara won weight throw with 66-10.5.

Aniyah Bigam won the 60m with a PR of 7.33.

Grant Buckmiller won the 600m with a time of 1:20.59.

Zoe Peacock won high jump with a height of 5-9.75.

Salieci Myles won the 60h with a time of 8.30.

Matthew Sophia won the 60h with a time of 7.85.

Svenya Stoyanoff won the 1000m with a time of 2:55.03.

Mats Swanson won the 1000m with a time of 2:31.25.

Skyler Franklin won the 200m with a time of 24.19.

Trenton Sandler won the 2000m with a time of 5:27.59.

Up Next

LSU will be staying home for the LSU Bayou Bengal meet on Friday, January 16.

