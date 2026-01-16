Gallery: First Pitch Banquet

Coach Jay Johnson and the 2026 Fighting Tigers greeted an enthusiastic throng of supporters at the LSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The First Pitch Banquet, presented by David Thornton and administered by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, raised a record $500,000 for the LSU Baseball program.
The list includes LSU outfielder Derek Curiel (No. 1), right-handed pitcher William Schmidt (No. 12), right-handed pitcher Casan Evans (No. 14), left-handed pitcher Cooper Williams (No. 45) and catcher Cade Arrambide (No. 54).