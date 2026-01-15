Track and Field Hosting Season-Opening Purple Tiger Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is back for their season-opening LSU Purple Tiger meet, hosted indoors at the Carl Maddox Field House on Friday, January 16. There will be no live streams available and the meet is free for all to attend.

The Tigers will have 40 student-athletes (21 men, 19 women) competing this weekend at the LSU Purple Tiger. The meet is set to start at 9:00 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw Friday morning. Track events will start later on at 12:00 p.m. with the women’s 600 meter.

A total of 15 newcomers will be making their track & field debut for the Tigers this weekend.

Freshman set to make their first appearances on Friday are Malachi Austin, Jackson Burney, Skyler Franklin, Athaleyha Hinckson, Zoe Peacock, Marley Richard, Jillian Scully and Macey Theriot.

The new transfer additions performing in the purple and gold for the first time will be Adeyah Brewster, Grant Buckmiller, Joshua Caleb, Jazonte Levan, Isaac Lewis, Salieci Myles and Rafiatu Nuhu.

Teams Competing at the LSU Invitational

LSU, Louisiana Lafayette, ULM, Southern, SE Louisiana, UNO, Lamar University, Dillard, Meridian CC, Nicholls, Xavier-Louis

What to Watch for this Week

Women’s 600 Meter – 12:00 p.m.

The first new comer to kick their season off in the purple and gold is Ghanian record holder, Rafiatu Nuhu. The five-time NJCAA DI Champion is a master at the 400 meter and will hope to convert that to 600 meters. Nuhu would crack the all-time collegiate top 25 if she goes 1:27.64 or quicker on Friday. The current NCAA record is Britton Wilson with a time of 1:25.16 on a banked track.

Men’s High Jump – 12:30 p.m.

Three LSU men will go at it for gold in the high jump with Kam Franklin, Kuda Chadenga and Justine Jimoh. Chadenga leads the crew with a personal-best clearance of 2.26 meters (7-5), while Jimoh has cleared 2.19m (7-2.25) and Franklin has gone 2.16m (7-1). Jimoh had the best indoor season last year of the three, taking bronze at the SEC Indoor Championships in the event.

Men’s 60-Meter Hurdles – 12:50 p.m.

Looking to show out in his senior season, Matthew Sophia will be hoping to hit a new level indoors, which begins this Friday with his teammate Jahiem Stern resting. Sophia enters this season with a personal-best time of 7.67 seconds, which he has reached both in 2024 and 2025. Last year he finished tied for 22nd in the country, just missing the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Men’s 60 Meter – 1:25 p.m.

Probably the most loaded event of the weekend comes in the men’s 60 meter, which is no surprise for an indoor meet in Baton Rouge. The No. 3 60-meter runner in LSU history, Jaiden Reid, is set to make his debut with his PR of 6.56 seconds. His Caymanian national record was just taken down a week ago, with the newest bar being set at 6.49 seconds. Joining him will be the No. 5 runner in LSU history, Myles Thomas, who holds a personal best of 6.61 seconds. Transfer Joshua Caleb will be looking to join the LSU top 10 in his first meet, holding a best of 6.57 seconds, which was previously the Nigerian U20 national record.

Women’s High Jump – 2:30 p.m.

Just arriving this past week for the spring semester was Australian high jumper, Zoe Peacock. Her best in the event comes outdoors, where she cleared 1.84m (6-0.5) this past season to finish second at the Australian U20 Championships.

Women’s 200 Meter – 3:25 p.m.

Freshman Skyler Franklin will be one of the first Tigers in a while to run the flat 200 meter at Carl Maddox Field House. Previously ranked the No. 1 Class of 2026 women’s recruit by MileSplit before reclassifying, she holds a 200-meter PR of 23.00 seconds. Her best comes out over 400 meters, where she holds a PR of 51.01 seconds.

