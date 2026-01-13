LSU Soccer Adds Goalkeeper Rylie Kuyper for 2026 Spring Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer program announced the addition of goalkeeper Rylie Kuyper to the Tigers’ roster for the upcoming spring season. Kuyper transfers to LSU from Texas Tech, returning to her home state.

Kuyper is a freshman goalkeeper from Madisonville, Louisiana, who arrives in Baton Rouge with an impressive résumé. She spent one season at Texas Tech in 2025 and is coming off a second round NCAA Tournament appearance with the Red Raiders.

“As a Louisiana native, we’re thrilled to have Rylie joining us in Baton Rouge this spring,” said Head Coach Sian Hudson. “We feel that her presence in the goal, quality shot stopping skills and ability to read the game is going to be a huge addition for us. With her arrival from a strong program like Texas Tech, we feel confident that we have a goalkeeper that can help continue to advance the program in the direction that we want to go and have built over the last few seasons.”

Kuyper was one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the state of Louisiana during her high school career. She earned All-State honors in all four seasons, including two First Team All-State selections and two Second Team honors. She was named to the 2023–24 All-State Best XI and was recognized as the 2023–24 All-Parish Soccer Team Defensive Player of the Year.

A consistent standout, Kuyper was the top vote-getter for the 2022–23 All-State “Upper 90” Club and was named a four-time All-District Soccer Defensive MVP. She also earned Freshman All-State First Team honors early in her prep career.

At Northlake Christian, Kuyper served as a four-year team captain and was named the program’s Defensive MVP three times, while also earning Team MVP honors twice. On the club level, she helped lead her team to a 2021 NPL U16 National Championship.

Kuyper is ready to join the Tigers this spring as LSU continues to build depth across the roster heading into the 2026 fall season.