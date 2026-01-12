January 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the January 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Nic Anderson

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Nic has demonstrated consistent outstanding academic achievement and leadership in the classroom. He earned an exceptional 4.075 GPA during the Fall 2025 semester, reflecting his commitment to academic excellence. In addition to his academic success, Nic consistently demonstrates a positive attitude toward his coursework and learning environment. He serves as a leader among his teammates by uplifting those around him while also holding them accountable to high standards, fostering a culture of responsibility and achievement.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Jaden Bobbett

Graduate, Business Analytics, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Jaden is doing a great job managing graduate school while playing basketball.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Diggory Dillingham

Sophomore, Economics, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Since joining LSU as a Summer 2025 transfer, Diggory has shown impressive dedication to achieving academic success, culminating in Dean’s List honors. His hard work and commitment to balancing academics and athletics have quickly made a positive impact. We look forward to seeing all that Diggory will accomplish as a Tiger.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Haley Mustari

Freshman, Sport Administration, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Haley did a SENSATIONAL job in Math this semester! She was prepared, ready to work, and locked in on doing her best each session. I am so proud of her, and she was a joy to have in each session.

Nominated by: Brad Jones, Assistant Director of Student Support Services/Math Specialist

Luke Stibrich

Sophomore, Chemical Engineering, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Lukas has made an outstanding transition to LSU, excelling in the demanding Chemical Engineering curriculum while maintaining strong engagement with his advisors and team. His proactive communication and effort exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete, and we have been very impressed with his resiliency and positive attitude. Luke’s perseverance in his academic pursuits led to Dean’s List recognition.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that five student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.