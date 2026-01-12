Mobile Menu Button
January 12, 2026 - 01:18 AM
Gallery: Women's Basketball vs Texas
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Patrick Wright | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Emily Ward, Joe Schwartz, Gary Redus, Kaylin Rice, Flau'Jae Johnson, Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Reagan Cotten
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Emily Ward, Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Grace Knox, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, Meghan Yarnevich, Grace Knox, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Related Stories
LSU Takes Down No. 2 Texas, 70-65, In Sold Out PMAC
January 11, 2026
LSU Takes Down No. 2 Texas, 70-65, In Sold Out PMAC
No. 12 LSU Hosts No. 2 Texas In SEC Showdown
January 10, 2026
No. 12 LSU Hosts No. 2 Texas In SEC Showdown
Three Women's Basketball Players Named to Wooden Award Top 25 Watch List
January 9, 2026
Three Women's Basketball Players Named to Wooden Award Top 25 Watch List
