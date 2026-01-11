LSU Beach Volleyball Begins Practice for the 2026 Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team kicked off practice for the 2026 season Tuesday afternoon with a practice centered around passing and defense.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our first week of training,” head coach Rusell Brock said. “It was a really busy, packed with lots of great opportunities to grow as individual players and to develop our team culture and chemistry. Last year our biggest challenge was the weather but this year we’ve had perfect conditions and have been able to push hard every day. We have a special group and are anticipating a really special season this year.”

The Tigers bring back several key players from last season’s starting lineup, including CCSA All-Tournament Team star Skylar Martin, CCSA All-Freshman Team standout Camryn Chatellier, and many other prominent players such as Tatum Finlason, Aubrey O’Gorman, Kate Baker and Julia Sprecher. The team will look to leadership from the key returners.

The Tigers have 7 additions to the roster looking to make a difference in the lineup, including early enrollee Allyn Brewer.

Kenzey McGatlin is a highly accomplished volleyball player from Valor Christian High School in Littleton, Colorado. A key force on the court, she helped lead Valor Christian to back-to-back state championships in 2022 and 2023. Her impact was evident early in her career, earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors in 2021 before continuing to elevate her game. In the sand, McGatlin has made a name for herself on the national stage. She placed third at the BVCA Nationals, was recognized as a two-year Fab50 ambassador, and earned BVCA Offensive Player of the Tournament honors in March 2024, showcasing her dominance as an attacker. McGatlin was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree. Beyond her athletic success, McGatlin excelled in the classroom as a National Honor Society member and a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree. Coming from a family deeply rooted in athletics, her father, Bret McGatlin, was a successful and respected high school football coach, while both her father (Adams State) and grandfather (Colorado State) played college football.

Juliana Johnson is a dedicated student-athlete from Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She has showcased strong leadership and athletic ability, earning Player of the Month honors for her standout performances on the court as well as 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50. Off the court, Johnson excels academically as an honor roll student and an active member of the Beta Club and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS), reflecting her commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in athletics.

Rachel Senneff is a standout volleyball player from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida, excelling in both indoor and beach volleyball. She played a key role in leading her team to the 2024 District Championship in beach volleyball and has earned numerous individual accolades, including All-District Team honors (2021), Orlando Player of the Year (2021, 2024), Central Florida Player of the Year, 2023-24 Player of the Year, and 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honors. She was also named the Orlando All-Area Beach Volleyball Player of the Year in 2024. Nationally recognized as a two-year Fab 50 member, Senneff has established herself as one of the top prospects in the country with her versatility and competitive drive. Off the court, Senneff is just as accomplished academically, holding memberships in multiple honor societies, including the National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, and National English Honor Society. She is actively involved in her school’s business club as an event planner and participates in the Best Buddies Club. Coming from a family with a strong collegiate athletic background—her father and brothers played basketball and soccer at Wheaton College, along with relatives competing in volleyball, gymnastics, lacrosse, and more—Senneff continues to build on her family’s legacy as a top-tier volleyball athlete.

Molly LaBreche is a standout beach volleyball player from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Estates, California. A dominant competitor, she helped lead her team to back-to-back Division 1 State Runner-Up finishes in 2022 and 2023, securing Division 1 State Regional Championships both years. In 2024, she claimed both the CIF Southern Section Beach Pairs Championship and the Bay League Beach Pairs Championship, earning the titles of 2024 Bay League MVP and 2024 All-Area Beach Pair of the Year. Her success extends beyond high school competition, as she finished second at the U19 USAV Trials, won the BVCA National Club Championship three years in a row (2022-2024), and captured titles at the 16U AVP National Championship and 16U CAL Cup. LaBreche has been part of the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program since 2021. She was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree. Recognized as one of the top beach volleyball prospects, LaBreche was named to the JVA Class of 2025 Best of Beach list (2022, 2024) and is a p1440 Fab50 selection. She also claimed victory at the 18U p1440 Futures Tour in Phoenix and has been involved with the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program (NTDP). Off the court, LaBreche is a dedicated student, excelling academically as a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. Coming from an athletic family, her father, John LaBreche, played football at Saginaw Valley State in 2002, continuing a legacy of competitive excellence.

Lambert is a standout multi-sport athlete from Topsail High School in Hampstead, North Carolina. A four-year letterman in both volleyball and soccer, she helped lead her volleyball team to the 2024 Mideastern Conference Championship and earned Conference First Team honors from 2021 to 2024. Her accolades include being named the 2023 Conference Player of the Year and the 2023-24 County Female Athlete of the Year. She has also competed at the national level as a member of the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program since 2023. Lambert was also a 2025 Platform 1440 Fab 50 honoree. Off the court, Lambert excels academically as a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with Honors. She comes from an athletic family with her brother, Jack, playing football at Penn State.

Allyn Brewer is a highly accomplished indoor volleyball player from McKinney North High School in Leonard, Texas. A key force on the court, she helped lead the runners-up to a Division I-5A state championship game in the 2024-25 season. Her impact has always been evident throughout her career, earning All- State first-team, two-time All-District Offensive Player of the Year and led the district in aces. Beyond her athletic success, Brewer excelled in the classroom as an All-District Academic honoree. Coming from a family deeply rooted in athletics, her father, Ryan Brewer, played baseball at Texas Tech and was a member of the Kansas City Royals Organization. Her mother, Lacy Brewer, played volleyball at Texas Tech; her sister Dylan, played beach volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast and the University of Arizona; and her brother, Noah played baseball at Greyson College and the University of Arkansas- Little Rock.

Emily Hellmuth comes to LSU after a great four-year career playing indoor volleyball at Pepperdine and Texas A&M University. During her time playing indoor, she was a lethal outside hitter with over 1,000 career kills. Three of her four seasons she recorded at least 300 kills and during a match in her final season, she recorded a career high .667 hitting percentage. As a senior last year, Hellmuth helped lead the Aggies to the NCAA National Championship Title with 72 digs, 45 blocks, 12 aces and eight assists.

Zayna Meyer transfers to LSU following a four-year career playing indoor volleyball in which she finished her final season at UCLA with a total of 187 assists, 62 digs and 11 blocks. During the 2023 season, Meyer was named Big West Setter of the Year while playing indoor at Long Beach State and averaged 10 assists per set.

Gracey Campbell, Kylie Mueller, Forbes Hall, Bella Lagemann and Amaya Messier all look to compete for playing time as well.