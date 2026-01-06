Football Adds Four from Transfer Portal for 2026

BATON ROUGE – LSU has officially added four players – all on the offensive side of the ball – to its 2026 football roster through the transfer portal.

New additions to the LSU roster include a pair of wide receivers in Jackson Harris and Tre’ Brown along with running back Raycine Guillory Jr., and tight end Malachi Thomas.

Harris joins the Tigers from Hawaii where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2025 after leading the MWC in receiving TDs (12) and yards per catch (19.65). In his one season at Hawaii, Harris had five receiving TDs of 68 yards or longer including a career-best 78-yard touchdown against Wyoming. He scored on TD receptions of 75 yards against Colorado State, 74 against Air Force, 70 against UNLV and 68 versus San Jose State.

In 2025, Harris caught 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 scores and had six games with at least 100 receiving yards.

Harris, a native of Berkeley, Calif., played his first two seasons of college football at Stanford before transferring to Hawaii. In 20 career games, Harris has 55 receptions for 1,049 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brown comes to LSU from Old Dominion where he was one of the top receivers in the Sun Belt Conference. Brown earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors after leading the league in yards per catch at 20.1. In 13 starts for ODU, Brown caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns for the 10-3 Monarchs.

He set the ODU record with a 98-yard TD reception against James Madison and had a pair of 100-yard receiving games (138 vs. James Madison; 112 vs. Troy). Brown, a rising junior, will have two years of eligibility at LSU.

Thomas, a native of Thomasville, Ga., played two seasons at Pitt and appeared in 26 games with one start. A rising junior, Thomas caught 13 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2025. He caught at least one pass in nine games in 2025 with touchdown receptions coming against Notre Dame and Duquesne.

Guillory, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, joins the Tigers after one season at Utah. In his one season with the Utes, Guillory appeared in one game, rushing once for four yards against Cal-Poly. He joins the Tigers as a redshirt freshman.