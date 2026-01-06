Diving Travels to Knoxville for Tennessee Diving Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU diving team is heading to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete in the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Jan. 7-9.

The Tigers will compete against host school Tennessee as well as Alabama, Florida, North Carolina State, and SMU.

Divers will compete in the 1m, 3m, and platform events throughout the three-day meet. The springboard events will feature prelims in the morning and finals in the afternoon. The top 12 finishers in the prelims will advance to the finals. On the final day, all divers will compete on the platform. Events each day will begin at 10 a.m. CT.

Live stats can be followed at divemeets.com.

LSU diving is led by senior Carson Paul, who has had an exceptional first half of the season. The Victoria, British Columbia, Canada native has surmounted the 400.00 mark on the platform and the 3m, boasting some of the top scores in the NCAA. The senior has also been recognized as the SEC Diver of the Week twice this season. Sophomore Travis Keith has also met the NCAA Division I qualifying standard for the Tigers in all events this year.

On the women’s side, freshman Eve Nelson has met the NCAA Division I qualifying standard on the platform and the 3m. Nelson and fellow freshman Morgan Lalonde recorded several season bests in the team’s most recent competition at the Georgia Invitational in November.

Tennessee ranks as the No. 5 diving team in the NCAA according to the U.S. Professional Diving Coaches Association Division I Dual-Gender poll. Florida (No. 7) and SMU (No. 13) are also ranked in the top 25.

The scores for Florida and LSU divers from the meet will be used for the dual meet between the two teams, which takes place on Jan. 9 in Gainesville, Fla.