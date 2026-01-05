'Matt McMahon Show' Returns Monday Evening For First Show of 2026

BATON ROUGE – The weekly Matt McMahon Radio Show returns for nine shows, starting this evening (Monday, Jan. 5), on the eve of LSU’s home Southeastern Conference opening game with South Carolina.

The one-hour show with Coach McMahon and the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair is presented by FMOL Health Our Lady of the Lake live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The show airs on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network including Guaranty Media flagship station, Eagle 98.1 FM.

The show will air throughout LSU’s SEC schedule, primarily on Mondays at 7 p.m. with the exception of those weeks when the Tigers will travel on Monday for a Tuesday road game. On those weeks, the show will air from TJ Ribs on Wednesday night.

Fans, both in person and listening on the Network, will be able to submit questions for Coach McMahon at LSUsports.net/AskCoach.

Air dates for the Matt McMahon Radio Show in 2026 are as follows (all start times are 7 p.m.):

Monday, Jan. 5

Monday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 21 (due to road game Jan. 20)

Monday, Jan. 26

Monday, Feb. 2

Monday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 18 (due to road game Feb. 17)

Monday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, March 4 (due to road game March 3)