Basketball Tigers Close Non-Conference Slate Monday, 7 PM, Versus Southern Miss

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team looks to finish the non-conference schedule on a winning note as the Tigers host Southern Miss Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers and Golden Eagle game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former LSU men’s basketball head coach John Brady on the call. In Baton Rouge, the game will air on the Guaranty Media flagship, Eagle 98.1 FM. The game will also be streamed on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell for their final men’s broadcast of the season.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center. Fans can also purchase Student for a Game general admission tickets for the game as well.

The Tigers are 11-1 on the season and looking to become just the eighth team since the start of the 1999-2000 season to end the November-December non-conference season with no more than one loss. The last time was the 2022-23 season when the Tigers were 11-1 entering league play.

LSU is coming off a three-day holiday break that ended with the resumption of practice on Friday evening. The Tigers are looking to force a different kind of game than the game before the Christmas break last Monday when Prairie View made 10-of-13 first-half three-point field goals and led at intermission, before the Tigers were able to get control of the game and win 104-90.

“Obviously, I want us to be a whole lot better defensively; it’s our job to make the opponent miss,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon … “As for our team, I’m proud of the response there in the second half. We were down by 10 with 17 minutes to go, and I believe over the next 14 minutes that we outscored them by 24. If you look at their shooting numbers in the first half, just insanity. Second half, they went 29% from the floor and 25% from three, so a lot better there. Offensively, we really tried to assault the rim in the paint.”

LSU did set a school record in the game for free throws made, making 43-of-49 for the contest.

The Tigers had six players in double figures led by Marquel Sutton with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Dedan Thomas Jr., had 21 points as well with seven assists. Mike Nwoko posted 17 points with Max Mackinnon and Rashad King scoring 13 each and Pablo Tamba 10 points.

Southern Miss is 7-6 on the season, 1-1 in the Sun Belt Conference after a 93-86 loss at home to Arkansas State in their last game on Dec. 20.

Tylik Weeks leads the Golden Eagles in scoring this season at 17.8 points, making 50.3 percent from the floor with Isaac Taveras at 15.8 points. Taveras is shooting 53.7 percent from the field and leads the team in rebounds at 6.7 a game.

Southern Miss has played two close games against SEC schools, falling 83-79 in overtime at South Carolina (Nov. 9) and 71-67 against Ole Miss in a game played in Biloxi (12/13).

LSU will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday on the road at Texas A&M at 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPNU and the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU’s SEC home opener is set for Tuesday, Jan. 6 against South Carolina.