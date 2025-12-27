LSU Set For Final Non-Conference Matchup Against Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. – In its final non-conference game of the regular season, the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to compete against Alabama State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon.

LSU, which has won 13 straight games to start the season, will conclude its non-conference slate against ASU at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday. The contest will be televised on SEC Network with Sam Gore (pxp) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) on the call. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU will take on ASU in its final non-conference game before facing Kentucky in the Tigers’ first Southeastern Conference contest of the season on New Year’s Day. LSU is looking to go undefeated in non-conference play for the third time under head coach Kim Mulkey, joining the 2022-23 and 2024-25 squads. LSU’s only non-conference regular season losses under Mulkey came against Florida Gulf Coast (Nov. 14, 2021 – L, 74-88) and Colorado (Nov. 6, 2023 – L, 78-92).

LSU and ASU are meeting on the basketball court for the fifth time in series history. The Tigers and Lady Hornets last played each other in the 2016-17 season when LSU defeated ASU, 93-40. Playing 11 years ago to the exact date – December 28 – LSU similarly closed its non-conference portion of the schedule against ASU.

Since Mulkey came to Baton Rouge, the Tigers are undefeated in the month of December. Sitting at 5-0 this month, LSU goes into the Alabama State game with a 32-0 record in December, which included the Tigers’ best non-conference win at Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 4.

LSU freshman Grace Knox earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Tuesday for her performances against Morgan State and Texas-Arlington. Knox, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., was LSU’s leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-2 forward’s standout performance came against UTA, as Knox finished with her second career double-double, recording two career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in her best outing at LSU thus far.

As of Dec. 26, LSU leads the country in seven statistical categories, including bench points per game (50.4), field goal percentage (55.0), free throw attempts per game (28.08), rebound margin (24.1), offensive rebounds per game (20.5), scoring margin (54.4), and scoring offense (107.9).

Heading into the Alabama State game, LSU is one of 12 schools that remains undefeated. LSU is also one of five SEC schools without a loss thus far.