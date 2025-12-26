Football Travels to Kinder's Texas Bowl for Showdown with Houston

HOUSTON — LSU (7-5) hits the road on Saturday night to face the No. 21 University of Houston (9-3) in the 2025 Kinder’s Texas Bowl in NRG Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Ian Fitzsimmons will be on the television broadcast while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call.

Saturday will mark LSU’s 25th bowl/playoff appearance in 26 years, a streak that dates back to an appearance in the Peach Bowl in 2000. Last year, the Tigers went to the Texas Bowl as well, posting a 42-30 victory over Baylor in the contest.

Tigers vs. Cougars in NRG Stadium pic.twitter.com/0oJYZX6ZkF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 26, 2025

“Excited about the opportunity to play a 9-3 Big 12 opponent,” said interim head coach Frank Wilson. “Like it from a geographical standpoint and our ability to travel for the families of our student-athletes as well as the fans of our program.”

Quarterback Michael Van Buren has started LSU’s last three games (2-1 record) and has thrown for 743 yards and five TDs in six appearances this year. At running back, Caden Durham has led the way with 505 yards and three TDs, while and Harlem Berry is close behind with 446 yards and two scores. LSU’s top receivers are Barion Brown (52-495-1 TD), and Zavion Thomas (40- 473-4 TDs) along with TE Tre’Dez Green (29-353-5 TDs).

LSU’s top defenders appearing the game are LB Davhon Keys (78 tackles), LB Harold Perkins (56 tackles, 8.0 TFL, four sacks, three interceptions) and CBs PJ Woodland (35 tackles, nine PBUs) and DJ Pickett (30 tackles, three interceptions).

“We want to finish what we’ve started, with this football team in 2025” Wilson added. “We want to give them our undivided attention before transition happens.”

The Cougars are led by quarterback Conor Weigman, who has accounted for 2,475 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also has tallied 644 rushing yards on 158 carries for 11 rushing scores. Dean Connors leads the team with 851 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. At receiver, Amare Thomas leads the team with 906 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

Defensively, linebacker Jalen Garner leads the unit with 75 tackles, while defensive back Kentrell Webb is second with 70, along with three PBUs and one INT. Corner Will James also has five PBUs and three INTs so far in 2025.

LSU and Houston will meet for the fourth time when the teams square off in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Houston. LSU leads the overall series with the Cougars, 2-1, with the last meeting between the teams coming in 2000 in Tiger Stadium.

“Any time you put our brand on the field, it garners excitement,” Wilson said. “Any time you wear that helmet, there’s an expectation and a standard of going out and playing with high enthusiasm and fierce effort. I think you’ll get that from our football team.”

LSU’s ticket allotment for the Texas Bowl is sold out. Purchase through the Texas Bowl here: http://lsul.su/TexasBowlTix.