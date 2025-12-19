Women's Basketball Partners With OLOL For "Sneakers of Strength" Initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball, in partnership with FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake announced Friday the “Sneakers of Strength” initiative that will feature all players and coaches within the program wearing custom sneakers at an upcoming home game.

LSU players and coaches will make a hospital visit to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon to visit with local children. The LSU team will interact with them for a few hours, which includes providing plain white sneakers for the children to customize with their artwork.

The shoes, with each child’s unique design characteristics, will be worn in the Tigers’ next home game on Dec. 21 when LSU takes on Texas-Arlington inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 1 p.m. CT.

“This opportunity means so much to me and our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “It touches your heart when you see people who have to deal with sickness during the holiday or any time of the year. If you can just bring a smile to a kid’s face, take a picture with them, or give them a gift, it’s an opportunity to bring some joy into their lives during a difficult time. I’m excited to see our players and coaches represent these courageous and amazing children on Sunday. Every step we make will matter a lot more than usual.”