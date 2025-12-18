Rouille, Tevdoradze, Washington Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Rumur Rouille, Ana Tevdoradze and Nia Washington will walk the stage Thursday as LSU graduates.

Rouille will receive her bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in broadcast journalism. After three seasons at Long Island University (2021–23), where she was a two-time All-Northeast Conference selection, Rouille joined the Tigers as a middle blocker for the 2024 season. She finished her collegiate career with 295 blocks and 288 kills while hitting .249.

Tevdoradze earned her bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in strategic leadership. The Georgian pin hitter was a 2023 NJCAA and AVCA All-American before spending two seasons with the Tigers (2024–25). During her time at LSU, Tevdoradze totaled 22 kills, seven blocks, five aces and 32 digs, highlighted by a personal NCAA-best 10 kills and three aces in her LSU debut against New Hampshire on Aug. 30, 2024.

Washington will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In her lone season with the Tigers, Washington started all 25 matches she appeared in as an outside hitter, averaging 3.78 points and 3.36 kills per set. She recorded 329 kills, a team-high 24 aces and 29 blocks, including six solo stops, while ranking second on the team with 2.14 digs per set (210 total) in 2025. Washington began her collegiate career at Iowa in 2022 before playing two seasons at Ole Miss (2023–24). She concludes her collegiate career with 956 kills, 110 blocks (21 solos), 53 aces and 510 digs, totaling 1,075 points and averaging 3.37 points per set.

