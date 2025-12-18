LSU Gold
Cross Country

LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Seven Alumni at Winter Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

All seven Tigers will be earning their Bachelor’s degree this weekend. The seven that are set to graduate at the summer ceremonies this weekend are:

Trey Boucher, Men’s Track & Field, Animal Sciences
Johanna Duplantis, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel Design & Merchandising
Jordyn Grady, Women’s Track & Field, Religious Studies
Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration
Dyllon Nimmers, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management
Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Alysia (Aly Jo) Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

