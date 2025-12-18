LSU T&F and XC to Graduate Seven Alumni at Winter Graduations

BATON ROUGE, La. – Seven former student athletes from the LSU track and field and cross-country programs are set to earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

All seven Tigers will be earning their Bachelor’s degree this weekend. The seven that are set to graduate at the summer ceremonies this weekend are:

Trey Boucher, Men’s Track & Field, Animal Sciences

Johanna Duplantis, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel Design & Merchandising

Jordyn Grady, Women’s Track & Field, Religious Studies

Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sport Administration

Dyllon Nimmers, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management

Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Alysia (Aly Jo) Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

