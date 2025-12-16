2025 AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America Teams
First Team
Offense
Pos., Name, Cl., School
QB – Fernando Mendoza, R-Jr., Indiana
RB – Jeremiyah Love, Jr., Notre Dame
RB – Ahmad Hardy, So., Missouri
WR – *Jeremiah Smith, So., Ohio St.
WR – Makai Lemon, Jr., Southern California
WR – Skyler Bell, R-Sr., UConn
TE – Eli Stowers, Gr., Vanderbilt
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Jr., Alabama
OL – Spencer Fano, Jr., Utah
C – Carson Hinzman, Sr., Ohio St.
OL – Logan Jones, Gr., Iowa
OL – Carter Smith, R-Jr., Indiana
Defense
DL – David Bailey, Sr. , Texas Tech
DL – Cashius Howell, R-Sr., Texas A&M
DL – Rueben Bain Jr., Jr., Miami (Fla.)
DL – Kayden McDonald, Jr., Ohio St.
LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Sr., Texas Tech
LB – Arvell Reese, Jr., Ohio St.
LB – Aiden Fisher, Sr., Indiana
DB – *Caleb Downs, Jr., Ohio St.
DB – Leonard Moore, So. , Notre Dame
DB – Mansoor Delane, Sr., LSU
DB – Michael Taaffe, Sr., Texas
Specialists
PK – Kansei Matsuzawa , Sr., Hawaii
P – Cole Maynard, R-Sr., Western Kentucky
AP – KC Concepcion, Jr., Texas A&M
LS – Beau Gardner, R-Sr., Georgia
Second Team
Offense
QB – Julian Sayin, So., Ohio St.
RB – Kewan Lacy, So., Ole Miss
RB – Kaytron Allen, Sr., Penn St.
WR – Carnell Tate, Jr., Ohio St.
WR – Jordyn Tyson, R-Jr., Arizona St.
WR – Danny Scudero, R-So., San Jose St.
TE – Michael Trigg, R-Sr., Baylor
OL – Emmanuel Pregnon, R-Sr., Oregon
OL – Keylan Rutledge, Sr., Georgia Tech
C – Drew Bobo, R-Jr., Georgia
OL – Luke Montgomery, Jr., Ohio St.
OL – Billy Schrauth, Jr., Notre Dame
Defense
DL – John Henry Daley, R-So., Utah
DL – Caden Curry, Sr., Ohio St.
DL – Colin Simmons, So., Texas
DL – R Mason Thomas, Sr., Oklahoma
LB – *Anthony Hill Jr., Jr., Texas
LB – CJ Allen, Jr., Georgia
LB – Xavier Atkins, So., Auburn
DB – D’Angelo Ponds, Jr., Indiana
DB – Bishop Fitzgerald, R-Sr. , Southern California
DB – Hezekiah Masses, Sr., California
DB – Bray Hubbard, Jr., Alabama
Specialists
PK – Tate Sandell, R-Jr., Oklahoma
P – Ryan Eckley, R-Jr., Michigan St.
AP – Kaden Wetjen, Gr., Iowa
LS – Garrison Grimes, R-Sr., BYU
* – 2024 AFCA All-American
Team Background
The teams now chosen for each of the AFCA’s five divisions evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen. From 1967 through 1971, two teams, University Division and College Division, were selected. In 1972, the College Division was split into College I and College II. In 1979, the University Division was split into two teams — Division I-A and Division I-AA. In 1996, the College I and College II teams were renamed Division II and Division III, respectively. In 2006, the Division I-A and Division I-AA teams were renamed Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), respectively. The AFCA started selecting an NAIA All-America Team in 2006. In 2016, the AFCA added a second team All-America.
From 1965-81, a 22-player (11 offensive, 11 defensive) team was chosen. In 1982, a punter and placekicker were added to the team. In 1997, a return specialist was added. The return specialist position was replaced by an all-purpose player in 2006. A third wide receiver was added to the team in 2024.