BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane picked up another national award on Tuesday as he was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), the organization announced.

The AFCA All-America team, which originated in 1945, is voted on by the FBS head coaches.

In making the AFCA team, Delane reached consensus All-America status in 2025. In order for a player to reach consensus All-America status he must be named to at least three of the five All-America teams selected by the Associated Press, Walter Camp, The Sporting News, AFCA and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Delane has currently made three of those teams – AP, Walter Camp, and AFCA – with the Sporting News and FWAA set to announce its All-America teams in the coming days.

Delane now becomes the 37th consensus All-America in LSU history and the 11th defensive back to claim the honor.

In his only season with the program after transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane made an immediate impact on the LSU defense, helping the Tigers led the SEC and rank No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency. The Tigers also led the SEC in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

One of three finalists for the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back, Delane has also been named first-team All-SEC by the league coaches.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.

LSU’s All-Time First-Team AFCA All-Americas

Year – Player (Position)

1954 – Sid Fournet (Tackle)

1958 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1959 – Billy Cannon (Back)

1961 – Roy “Moonie” Winston (Linebacker)

1962 – Jerry Stovall (Back)

1967 – John Garlington (End)

1969 – George Bevan (Linebacker)

1969 – Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)

1970 – Tommy Casanova (Defensive Back)

1970 – Mike Anderson (Linebacker)

1971 – Ronnie Estay (Tackle)

1972 – Bert Jones (Quarterback)

1973 – Warren Capone (Linebacker)

1974 – Mike Williams (Defensive Back)

1977 – Charles Alexander (Running Back)

1978 – Charles Alexander (Running Back)

1984 – Lance Smith (Offensive Tackle)

1987 – Nacho Albergamo (Center)

1987 – Wendell Davis (Wide Receiver)

1997 – Chad Kessler (Punter)

1998 – Todd McClure (Offensive Line)

2001 – Josh Reed (Wide Receiver)

2002 – Bradie James (Linebacker)

2003 – Corey Webster (Defensive Back)

2004 – Corey Webster (Defensive Back)

2004 – Marcus Spears (Defensive Line)

2004 – Ben Wilkerson (Offensive Line)

2006 – LaRon Landry (Defensive Back)

2006 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2007 – Glenn Dorsey (Defensive Line)

2010 – Patrick Peterson (Defensive Back)

2011 – Morris Claiborne (Defensive Back)

2012 – Eric Reid (Defensive Back)

2016 – Tre’Davious White (Defensive Back)

2018 – Devin White (Linebacker)

2018 – Grant Delpit (Defensive Back)

2018 – Greedy Williams (Defensive Back)

2019 – Joe Burrow (Quarterback)

2019 – Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver)

2019 – Derek Stingley (Defensive Back)

2023 – Malik Nabers (Wide Receiver)

2023 – Jayden Daniels (Quarterback)

2024 – Will Campbell (Offensive Line)

2025 – Mansoor Delane (Defensive Back)