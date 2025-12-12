Men's Basketball Set to Play in NOLA for First Time Since 2012, Saturday vs. SMU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team plays for the first time in New Orleans since 2012 on Saturday evening when it hosts SMU in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the home of the NBA Pelicans, the Smoothie King Center.

The game is set for just after 7:30 p.m. following the opening game at 5 p.m. between the LSU women and Louisiana Tech. The men’s game will be televised on the SEC Network with Chuckie Kempf and Richard Hendrix, while the radio broadcast will be on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship in Baton Rouge, Eagle 98.1 FM) with the “Voice” of the Tigers Chris Blair and former Coach John Brady.

LSU’s last appearance at the SKC came in the 2012 SEC Tournament when LSU split two games. The Tigers have played 10 times in the building, first known as the New Orleans arena with a 7-3 record. LSU has played over 100 games against Tulane, UNO and former opponent Loyola-New Orleans in their three home venues over the years, including games as well in the Municipal Auditorium and the then-named Louisiana Superdome.

“It’s great to be back in Louisiana after a few weeks away,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon about a schedule that has seen LSU play three neutral site games and a road game since the Tigers last home game on Nov. 21. “We’re really excited about this opportunity we have on Saturday for a lot of reasons. The obvious being how good a team SMU has.

“I think the opportunity to play in an NBA area is great for our players. To do it here in New Orleans, is terrific for our program. We’re thrilled to be a part of the event with Coach (Kim) Mulkey and her elite program. And then also, there’s a community service pierce to the event on Friday night, where our players will get to spend some time with a couple of youth organizations in New Orleans that I think will be great for our players and our program.”

LSU is 8-1 on the year after suffering its first loss this past Sunday to Texas Tech in a game played in Fort Worth. SMU is 9-1 after defeating Texas A&M in a game played as well on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

“I think when you look at SMU,” said Coach McMahon … “Fantastic team. Their five starters all play between 29 and 35 minutes a game; all five double figure scorers. The back court is terrific, multiple play makers. No only do they have (Boopie) Miller, who’s 20 points and seven assists game, getting to the line eight times a game, there is (B. J.) Edwards getting almost six assists a game at the two position. Then (Jaron) Pierre scoring right around 20 a game as well. Then the front court of (Corey) Washington and (Samet Yigitoglu) are fantastic. So it will be a great challenge for us, but also a great opportunity on Saturday.”

LSU will be looking to get its own scoring game back going against the Mustangs, after hitting just 7-of-43 three-point attempts in the win at Boston College and the loss to Texas Tech last week. Dedan Thomas Jr., continues to pace the Tigers at point guard, averaging 15.2 points and a league leading 6.33 assists per game, while Mike Nwoko will look to continue has nine-game double figure scoring streak as he averages a team best 16.0 points per game, while shooting 70.2 percent (59-of-84) from the field, best in the SEC.

The Tigers will return home after 28 days for two home games before the short Christmas breaking, hosting Southeastern on Friday, Dec. 19 (7 p.m.) and Prairie View on Dec. 22 (one hour earlier at 6 p.m.) Tickets are available at LSUTix.net.