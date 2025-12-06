LSU Heads to New Orleans for Second Time to Play UNO

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 5 LSU women’s basketball is set to travel down to New Orleans to take on UNO Sunday afternoon at the Lakefront Arena for the Tigers fourth consecutive game away from the friendly confines of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU, which has won nine straight games, heads to New Orleans for the second time this season to take on UNO at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The contest will be called by Jude Young on the ESPN stream, and fans are encouraged to to listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

LSU is coming off its ninth straight victory with a 93-77 win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tigers will play the Privateers for the 31st time in series history with LSU leading 25-5 overall and 11-1 when the game is played in New Orleans.

The LSU-New Orleans matchup will represent the fourth-straight game the Tigers have played away from the PMAC since playing in the 2025 Paradise Jam Tournament from Nov. 28-29. LSU will travel to UNO to take on the Privateers for the first time since the 2019-20 season when LSU won 83-49 in the season opener at the Maravich Center. The Tigers have played in New Orleans 12 times out of the 30 instances the teams have met on the basketball court.

Under head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU is 8-0 in true road games.

Last time out, despite the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team’s slowest offensive start up to this point, the Tigers responded emphatically in a 93-77 win over Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

With its victory, LSU extended its winning streak to nine to start the season, moving its overall record to 9-0. The Tigers have eclipsed 90 points in all nine games this season, even with LSU’s 100-point streak being snapped. LSU had eight 100-point outputs in a row, which was an NCAA record previously set by the 1981-82 Louisiana Tech squad (6).

Six Tigers scored in the double digits against Duke. Senior Flau’jae Johnson led the scoring attack with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

New Orleans head coach Trelanne Powell enters her third season at the helm of the Privateers. Powell came into the year with eight newcomers and seven returning student-athletes. Powell is in her eighth overall season as head coach after spending five years at Tuskegee where she accrued a 26-4 record in her last season. Powell is 16-50 in her time at UNO.