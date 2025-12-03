No. 5 LSU Travels To Duke For ACC/SEC Challenge in Durham

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team prepares to play in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge Thursday night against Duke, as the team traveled to Durham to take on the Blue Devils inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

LSU, which has won eight straight games, will be featured in prime time in a challenge that consists of 32 contests across the men’s and women’s game.

The contest is set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp) and Rebecca Lobo (analyst) on the call. Fans are also encouraged to listen in to the LSU Sports Radio Network, where it will air on 98.1 and 100.7 FM simultaneously.

LSU is coming off its eighth-straight game of 100-plus points with its 112-35 win over Washington State. It is an NCAA record for consecutive games with at least 100 points scored. The previous record of six was set by the 2025-26 LSU team and Coach Kim Mulkey’s 1981-82 Louisiana Tech team. LSU established the record against Marist on Nov. 28.

For the third straight season since its inception, LSU will participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge, which got its start in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers, under Mulkey for LSU’s first two appearances, defeated Virginia Tech (W, 82-64) in 2023 and Stanford (W, 94-88 OT) in 2024.

For the sixth time overall and the first time since the 2010 NCAA Tournament, LSU and Duke will meet on the basketball court. The Tigers and Blue Devils last played at Duke in the 2010 matchup, where the home team won 60-52 and advanced to the Sweet 16.

In the other four meetings, LSU and Duke met at a neutral site with both teams having two victories in those instances. The programs have never played each other at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. In all five previous meetings, LSU and Duke have met as ranked teams in the AP poll, but this season the Tigers come into the game ranked No. 5, while the Blue Devils are unranked at 3-5 through 8 games.

Duke was the preseason No. 7 team and fell out of the poll in Week 3 after a 3-2 start.