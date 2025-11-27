No. 5 LSU To Play Marist In Paradise Jam Opening Matchup

ST. THOMAS – For the third time in program history, the LSU women’s basketball team will compete in the Paradise Jam Tournament in St. Thomas, which continues Friday night inside the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

LSU, which has won six straight games, traveled to St. Thomas during Thanksgiving week to play in the 2025 Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands from Nov. 28-29.

The tournament consists of three divisions of four teams each with LSU occupying a spot in the Reef Division alongside Marist (its opening opponent), Washington State and Miami (OH). LSU will open play against Marist on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (9 p.m. AST) with Brad Wells (pxp) and Kevin Lehman (analyst) calling the action on ESPN+. Depending on the first round results, LSU will take on Washington State or Miami (OH) on Nov. 29 at 4 or 6:30 p.m. CT (6 or 8:30 p.m. AST).

LSU fans are also encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network to hear Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call. LSU is coming off a sixth-consecutive 100-point victory against Alcorn State (112-49) at home. The Tigers’ six game streak of 100-point games set the Southeastern Conference record and tied the NCAA record set by Coach Kim Mulkey’s 1982 Louisiana Tech team.

For the fifth time under Mulkey, LSU will participate in a Thanksgiving tournament, this time at the Paradise Jam. Since 2021, the Tigers are 8-0 in these instances since Mulkey became the LSU coach having participated in the San Juan Shootout, Goombay Splash, Cayman Islands Classic, and the Baha Mar Championship.

LSU will make an appearance at the Paradise Jam for the third time (2000, 2016, 2025). LSU holds an overall record of 2-3 at the tournament based in the USVI.

LSU has played its first-round opponent, Marist, twice prior to its matchup on Nov. 28. The last time the Tigers and Red Foxes met was in 2015, when LSU won 72-49 at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. LSU also faced No. 22 Marist in the 2008 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 at the PMAC. The Tigers came out victorious by a score of 68-49 en route to the program’s fifth-straight Final Four appearance.

Most recently, the Red Foxes fell 72-64 in overtime to non-conference opponent Monmouth on Nov. 24 at McCann Arena. Junior forward Karly Fischer led the Red Foxes with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Danielle Williamsen added 15 points, while freshman forward Justine Henry contributed 12 points and six rebounds. Senior captain guard Lexie Tarul recorded her first double-double with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.