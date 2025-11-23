LSU Soccer Makes History, Set for First Sweet 16 Match on Monday Against No. 8 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – LSU Soccer (15-5-4) will step onto the national stage for a historic moment on Monday afternoon, making its first-ever NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance as the Tigers face top-seeded Vanderbilt (17-3-2) on Monday, November 24.

Kickoff for Monday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup between No. 25 LSU and No. 8 Vanderbilt is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+ from the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex in Nashville.

The third meeting between the SEC foes this season comes with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. LSU and Vanderbilt are the only two remaining SEC teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament, with a rematch coming just two weeks after their SEC Tournament Championship matchup in Pensacola, when LSU fell to the Commodores in a penalty shootout.

Monday’s matchup marks a chance at redemption and an opportunity to secure the program’s first-ever berth in the Elite Eight for LSU as the four-seed taking on the one-seed in Nashville.



The Commodores, who enter the match at 17-3-2, were named SEC Tournament Champions and have spent the year among the country’s most dominant defensive sides. Vanderbilt has conceded fewer than a goal per game, only allowing 12 goals throughout the 2025 season, and have recorded double-digit shutouts (13). Offensively, Vanderbilt has scored 47 goals on the year, the second most in the conference behind LSU, and owns the second-most shot attempts with 358.

Vanderbilt is ranked No. 8 in the country in the last United Soccer Coaches Poll of the year and No. 4 by Top Drawer Soccer. They shut out Tennessee Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 decision before defeating Clemson in double overtime in the second round to secure their spot in Monday’s match.

The Tigers earned their place in the Sweet Sixteen after a gritty 2-1 win over No. 21 Iowa on Friday afternoon in Nashville. After falling behind in the 14th minute, LSU responded with poise as Ida Hermannsdóttir buried a penalty kick in the 17th minute before Ava Galligan delivered the match-winner in the 66th minute on a clinical near-post strike.

The victory marked LSU’s first time advancing past the second round in program history and extended the team’s unbeaten streak to 13 matches, during which the Tigers have gone 10-0-3. The win also tied the program record for single-season victories with 15, matching the 2000 and 2009 squads.

Throughout the year, LSU has established itself as one of the nation’s most complete and dynamic teams, entering Monday’s match with 52 goals—ranking among the top-10 nationally—and an attacking unit that features 13 different goal scorers. Leading the way are forwards Ava Galligan (11 goals, 4 assists), Ida Hermannsdóttir (10 goals, 7 assists), and freshman standout Sariyah Bailey (9 goals, 7 assists), a trio that has combined for 30 goals and 21 assists this season.

With goals in the Tigers last match, Galligan and Hermannsdottir marked the first time LSU has had multiple double-digit goalscorers since 2009 (Malorie Rutledge – 13, Melissa Clarke – 12).

The Tigers’ offense has been supported by a balanced midfield and a back line anchored by captains Jazmin Ferguson and Kelsey Major, while goalkeepers Audur Scheving and Sophine Kevorkian have combined for a .750 save percentage and six shutouts. Scheving, who earned the win against Iowa, has posted a 0.83 goals-against average across 13 appearances.

Monday’s matchup brings a familiar opponent, as LSU and Vanderbilt have already played twice this season—a 0-0 draw in September and a 1-1 draw in the SEC Championship title match that ended in a Commodore victory in penalties. LSU outshot Vanderbilt in both meetings.

Now, with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line, the Tigers enter their third showdown carrying momentum, powered by a postseason run that has already delivered the most successful NCAA Tournament performance in program history.

This year marks LSU’s 11th NCAA Tournament appearance and its fifth straight under head coach Sian Hudson—the longest streak by a head coach in program history. After reaching the second round five previous times (2007, 2009, 2018, 2022, 2025), LSU broke through to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time on Friday and now looks to continue its climb on the national stage.

After Friday’s second round win over Iowa, LSU is now 5-9-2 in the NCAA Tournament all-time. The winner of Monday’s match will advance to the Elite Eight and take on the winner of TCU and North Carolina.

